Today's opening ceremony of the first European Games in Baku will be attended by a number of state leaders. Among them are the Presidents of Tajikistan, Emomali Rahmon, Turkmenistan, Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedov, Montenegro, Filip Vujanovic, Serbia, Tomislav Nikolic, Belarus, Alexander Lukashenko, Russia, Vladimir Putin, and Turkey, Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Chairman of the Presidency of Bosnia and Herzegovina, Mladen Ivanic, the Regents of San Marino, Andrea Belluzini and Robert Venturini, the Grand Duke of Luxembourg Henri First, and Prince Albert of Monaco.

Great Britain sent to the ceremony its Foreign Secretary for Relations with Parliament Tobias Evlud, and the Czech Republic will be represented by the head of the House of Deputies Jan Gamacek.

Thus, the leaders of the countries of Western Europe, except the leaders of dwarf states, have ignored the ceremony of the European Games. (contact.az)