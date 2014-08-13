The report named “The list of political prisoners in Azerbaijan,” according to August 12, has been signed by 28 civil society activists, including leaders of NGOs.

The report was drawn up on the basis of lists of human rights defenders Leyla Yunus and Rasul Jafarov.

The working group includes independent experts, lawyers and civil society activists. The list contains 98 names with details and photos of each, according to the press release, the working group sent to the agency Turan.

Political prisoners are defined according to the criteria established in the PACE resolution number 1900 on October 3, 2012

During the drafting of the report, consultations were held with the international organizations, the documents were studied by organizations to which Azerbaijan has obligations in the field of human rights (in particular the Council of Europe).

Were also monitored the press and the courts, analyzed sentences, and meetings were held with lawyers and family members of prisoners. (contact.az)