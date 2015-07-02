Living in the past few months in Prague, the correspondent of Radio Azadliq Yavez Akramoglu announced a threat to his life on his page on Facebook. According to the journalist, on June 29 he was repeatedly called by the staff of the Ministry of National Security of Nakhchivan, threatening with violence. The call went from the number 994 77 506 31 23. Living in the past few months in Prague, the correspondent of Radio Azadliq Yavez Akramoglu announced a threat to his life on his page on Facebook. According to the journalist, on June 29 he was repeatedly called by the staff of the Ministry of National Security of Nakhchivan, threatening with violence. The call went from the number 994 77 506 31 23.

Akramoglu writes that the callers demanded to stop investigating the business of family members of the head of Nakhchivan Vasif Talibov in Georgia.

"Otherwise, they threatened to kill the members of my family in Baku. I said that they are watching me in Prague and at any moment I can be punished," writes the journalist who intends to apply to the Czech police.

The callers also stated that his reports on Radio Azadlig were complained about by a teacher Vaghif in the Shihmahmud village of the Babek district.

This formal complaint is used by the authorities to return Akramoglu to Azerbaijan, believes the journalist. According to him, he had previously been threatened in Prague. "Two months ago, from the number 994 50 998 41 68, and then from unknown numbers, as well as by the user of Facebook under the name Ilkin Jalilov I received letters threatening my family," writes Akramoglu.

According to him, law enforcement officers repeatedly came to his parents' house in Baku and demanded the return of Akramoglu. Because of the threats his parents are forced to temporarily relocate.

Taking into account the safety regulations of the corporation Radio Liberty, the journalist has not yet made public the threat. Now, however, because of the threats to his family members, he is forced to disclose these facts and urges the law enforcement bodies of Azerbaijan to investigate the phone number from which he received threats.

However, the journalist said that no threats will ever make him stop professional activity and investigations. They will be completed in the coming days and will be even more revelatory than before, writes Yavez Akramoglu.

Turan’s attempts to get comments from the MNS failed. -03D-

