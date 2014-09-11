The former opposition activist, now a citizen of the United States, Said Nuri, called the emergence of the Internet video and photographs about his sex life “a dirty campaign” against him. Nuri does not feel any anxiety about it.

“In May last year, we came together with a friend in Azerbaijan. Our relationship was not a secret. Apparently, the authorities decided, in this way they put pressure on me,” wrote on his page Nuri Twitter. The incident, he reported to the American Embassy, which informed Washington. “There are some circles, I suspect. This is not a small question. Russian security services are involved in it, because these shots ere filmed in Moscow,” wrote Nuri.

A week ago Nuri was not allowed to leave Baku where he arrived from the United States to visit his sick father. Later, the prosecutor’s office stated that Nuri was a witness in the criminal case against a number of NGOs. It is not clear what is the relationship of Nuri to this question, because for eight years he leaves in the United States

