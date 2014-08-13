The health of a human rights activist Leyla Yunus, who is in Baku prison and suffers from diabetes deteriorated, she told her friends. According to Turan, a civil rights activist, doctor Azad Isazade said that they make her painkiller-injections. Yunus also said that representatives of the Red Cross visited her.

However, prosecutors did not respond the appeal of the friends to allow transmission for spouses Yunus, because no one of this family is in freedom in Azerbaijan.

Arif and Leyla Yunus were arrested on charges of spying for Armenia and other crimes. However, these allegations are not supported by nothing, and Amnesty International found them “prisoners of conscience.” (contact.az)

