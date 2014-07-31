On July 31 the leading opposition newspaper of the country, “Azadlig”, stopped the issue. According to the first deputy editor , Rahim Hajiyev, publishing house “Azerbaijan” refused to print the newspaper requiring repay of more than 20,000 manat. However, the newspaper cannot pay the money, as the authorities deliberately create a “financial crisis”.

So, the distributor of newspapers, the state agency “Gasid” owes the newspaper over 70,000 manat, but refuses to pay.

State Media Support Fund refuses to fund projects of the newspapers on frivolous pretexts. Thus, the authorities deprived the newspaper of its natural sources of income, said the editor.

Permanent crisis around “Azadlig” lasts for years. The power invents new methods of pressure on this edition, trying to strangle it by all means.